Chris Rock turns 60 with star-studded bash

Cher, Madonna and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the celebrity guests who helped celebrate Chris Rock's 60th birthday in New York City.

The Grown Ups actor - who officially turned 60 earlier this month - held the bash at the upscale Crane Club near the Chelsea neighbourhood.

Cher was accompanied by her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards while Madonna strolled next to her boyfriend, soccer player Akeem Morris, to whom she has been linked since last year.

Taylor-Joy flashed a smile as she held hands with husband Malcolm McRae - with whom she tied the knot in 2022.

Amy Schumer was also spotted arriving at the venue, as were Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jerry Seinfeld, Kim Kardashian and her ex, SNL alum Pete Davidson.

Following the celebrations, Rock was due to appear on the much-anticipated SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, which goes to air at 8pm Sunday New York City time. He starred on the TV sketch comedy series from 1990 until 1993.

His time there and his performance as a crack addict in the film New Jack City gave him national exposure. He has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful comedians in the industry, with three Grammy Awards and four Emmys.