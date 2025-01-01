Netflix star Kim Sae-ron dead at 24

Kim Sae-ron, a popular South Korean actor known for her role in The Man from Nowhere has died. She was 24.

The actor was found dead at her home in the Seongsu-dong district of Seoul by a friend, who then called the police, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Police reportedly found no foul play and are investigating the cause of death.

Born in July 2000, Kim began her career as a child actor with roles in films including A Brand New Life (2009) and I Am a Dad (2011), before taking on leading roles as a teen in movies like A Girl at My Door (2014) and The Villagers (2018). She was seen as one of South Korea's most promising young actors.

Kim's work earned her Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. She won the same accolade at the Korean Film Awards for her performance in South Korea's highest-grossing film of 2010, The Man from Nowhere.

Following a DUI conviction in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won (£11,000), Kim left her role in the SBS drama Trolley shortly after taking it, and opted not to renew her contract with her agency Goldmedalist later that year.

Kim's last role was in Netflix's 2023 Korean drama Bloodhounds. Variety reported that most of her role was edited out due to the DUI incident.