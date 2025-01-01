Jack Nicholson makes rare public appearance at SNL50

Jack Nicholson made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on Sunday night.

The show celebrated 50 years on the air with a three-hour special called SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Nicholson was one of the many celebs in the crowd. He was sitting in the audience near Will Ferrell, Robert De Niro, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The Shining star, who turns 88 in April, was briefly on camera to introduce a musical act from Adam Sandler.

"Ladies and gentleman, Adam Sandler," Nicholson announced from his place in the crowd, where he was sitting with daughter Lorraine.

The camera cut back to Sandler, who cried, "Let's hear it for Jack, baby! Jack baby out tonight!"

Sandler performed an original song much like he used to do on Weekend Update about certain Jewish holidays, but this time, the tune was all about the history of Saturday Night Live.

The One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest actor was also at SNL's 40th anniversary special a decade ago.

Before SNL50, one of his most recent public appearances was two years ago, when he was photographed at a basketball game in May 2023 with his son, Ray.

The Oscar winner has kept a low profile after his last on-screen appearance in the 2010 rom-com How Did You Know starring Paul Rudd.