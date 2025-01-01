Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds join A-listers at SNL50

A 50th birthday celebration for US TV sketch show Saturday Night Live has brought out a who's who of stars.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were surprise attendees at Sunday's event in New York.

After wowing on the red carpet - Blake in a silvery stunner of a Tamara Ralph gown, Ryan in a tux - the couple took their seats in the audience, before being asked to answer a question by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a brief Q&A segment.

When called on, Ryan stood up and the ladies asked, "How's it going?"

Ryan replied, "Great. Why... what have you heard?"

The one-liner was a sly reference to the lawsuits flying between the couple and Lively's It Ends with Us co-star/director, Justin Baldoni.

Other stars to show up for the night of nights included Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon who kicked off the celebrations with a rendition of Homeward Bound.

Scarlett Johansson, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Jason Momoa, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lucy Liu and Meryl Streep and more all joined in the fun.

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since her husband Jeff Baena's death.

Even Chevy Chase, one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1976 was in attendance. Chase famously came to blows with fellow SNL alum Bill Murray while filming an episode in 1978.