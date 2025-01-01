Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'so proud' of Prince Harry after 2025 Invictus Games

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex posted a heartfelt message in honour of Prince Harry following his speech at the 2025 Invictus Games on Sunday night.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the royal shared footage showing her husband receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at the Closing Ceremony of the sporting event held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

"So proud of you!" she captioned the clip, adding an applause emoji.

It's unclear if Meghan attended the Closing Ceremony of the latest Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 to support wounded, injured and sick military service personnel.

The former Suits actress was photographed sitting next to the Duke of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony on 8 February and was an onlooker at several events.

But according to snaps uploaded on 14 February, she spent Valentine's Day with the couple's children - Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three - at their home in Montecito, California.

The spectacle marked the end of the nine-day competition staged across Vancouver and Whistler.

And in his own speech, Harry thanked all of the athletes for taking part.

"To those of you whose journey to these Games has been difficult and uncertain, who questioned whether you would even make it here today, thank you for showing us what is possible," he stated. "In the pursuit of saving yourselves, you have also saved all of us. Those who love you and those who don't even know you. I've spent the past 11 days meeting children to grandparents from all over the world - from different beliefs, backgrounds and abilities. I've seen how you've changed them."

Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, legendary Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, and duo The War and Treaty also performed at the event.