Julianne Moore slams Trump administration for banning children's book

Julianne Moore is "truly saddened" after learning her children's book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been censored by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress reported her 2007 book, illustrated by LeUyen Pham, had been removed from schools within the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) as part of Trump's plans to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the armed services.

"It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense," she began. "Freckleface Strawberry is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different 'just like everybody else.' It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community."

Moore went on to note that she was particularly "stunned" by the development because she attended a school run by the U.S. Department of Defence in Frankfurt, Germany when her father Peter Moore Smith was deployed there.

The Still Alice star's dad was also a veteran of the Vietnam War and spent his career in the U.S. Army.

"I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country. It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a @dodea_edu school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own," the 64-year-old continued. "And I can't help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that cause it to be banned by the US Government. I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right."

Moore credited non-profit literary group Pen America for bringing the ban to her attention.

In response, a number of the actress's celebrity followers expressed their outrage over the news.

"What an absolute joke. The party of free speech banning books," wrote Andy Cohen, while Halle Berry added: "Oh my friend this is frightening! I'm so sorry this is happening!!"

Earlier this month, DoDEA spokesman Will Griffin told The Washington Post that the restrictions on some books was in response to Trump's plan to target the "radical indoctrination" of students via DEI, which often focuses on those in marginalised communities.

"DoDEA is reviewing its current policies and DoDEA-adopted instructional resources to ensure compliance with applicable Executive Orders and Department of Defense guidance," he said, adding that books "potentially related to gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology" would be reviewed.