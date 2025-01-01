Meryl Streep breaks character during debut Saturday Night Live sketch

Meryl Streep failed to keep a straight face as she made her Saturday Night Live debut during the 50th anniversary special on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has never hosted the comedy show during her decades in showbiz, made her sketch debut alongside Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson, Jon Hamm and Aidy Bryant.

In "Close Encounter 50th", former SNL cast member McKinnon reprised her role as Miss Rafferty, an alien abductee. She is interviewed by military personnel, played by Hamm and Bryant, alongside fellow abductees portrayed by Pascal and Harrelson.

The critically acclaimed actress then joined them as Miss Rafferty's mother, who smoked and slouched down in a chair with her legs wide open like her daughter. They also wore similar outfits, with Streep rocking a short grey wig, a Hawaiian shirt and denim jeans.

Streep struggled to keep a straight face as she made references to her movies Into the Woods and The Devil Wears Prada as she discussed her private parts.

"Much like her, I got an Into the Woods sort of situation. My ex used to say that it was like trying to hack his way through the Black Forest," she joked.

"My pants got snagged on a piece of metal, so they're gone. And then as for underwear, underwear-wise, this devil wears nada."

The 75-year-old completely lost it as she revealed she and her daughter landed on top of a man named Phil McDermott after being sent back to Earth.

Through laughter, she said, "He's a gentleman whose family I bet wished they went with the closed casket funeral."

The three-and-a-half-hour special was filled with many sketches, including a star-studded musical number led by John Mulaney about the way New York City has changed since 1975. Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd channelled Little Shop of Horrors as they sang about electric bikes, Adam Driver dressed up as a hot dog, and Lin-Manuel Miranda reprised his title character from the hit Broadway show Hamilton.

Tom Hanks also presented an In Memoriam segment to all the sketches "that have aged horribly" followed by a montage of skits featuring racial slurs, ethnic stereotypes, sexual harassment and body shaming and clips of appearances from "problematic guests" such as O.J. Simpson, R. Kelly and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Stars including Will Ferrell, Robert De Niro, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Drew Barrymore, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Bill Murray and Emma Stone also appeared during the episode.

Paul McCartney closed the special by performing a medley of songs by the Beatles.