Jesse Eisenberg jokes he's 'living in the wrong country' after winning BAFTA

Jesse Eisenberg jokingly wondered if he's "living in the wrong country" after winning the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters backstage after his win for A Real Pain, The Social Network actor acknowledged that his writing seems to be appreciated more in the U.K. instead of his native U.S. because he's won two prizes for his script and they were both during London-based awards shows.

"I feel really surprised. The other award I won for this movie was the London Film Critics (Circle). I must be living in the wrong country or something," he quipped.

"My background is playwrighting, and when one of my plays transferred to the West End it was far more popular. I don't know what it is here, maybe I'm a novelty here and in America, I'm boring. I should be here more often."

When host Rhianna Dhillon replied that the U.K. would love to have him, the Zombieland actor swiftly replied, "That's so nice, you don't know what I do when I'm a local."

In A Real Pain, which he wrote and directed, Eisenberg stars alongside Kieran Culkin as two mismatched cousins who go on an organised tour of Poland to honour their Jewish ancestors.

His co-star continued his awards season sweep with another Best Supporting Actor win. The Succession star was originally slated to attend the ceremony, however, Eisenberg explained the reason for his absence when he accepted the BAFTA on his behalf.

"Kieran would love to be here. We spoke this morning. He's in New York with a family member who's quite sick, and he is so devoted as a family dad that he tried to drop out of my movie two weeks before we started shooting because he didn't want to leave his kids," he told the audience, joking that it was "the fifth award I've accepted on Kieran's behalf".