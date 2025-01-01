Mikey Madison regrets taking Robert De Niro's advice before accepting Best Actress BAFTA

Mikey Madison regrets listening to Robert De Niro's advice before accepting her BAFTA for Best Actress on Sunday.

The Anora star was visibly stunned when she was named Best Actress, beating the likes of Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo and Saoirse Ronan, during the ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Taking to the stage, Mikey admitted she hadn't prepared a speech as she didn't think it would be necessary, however, she revealed to reporters backstage that she took advice from the Raging Bull star.

"I just wish that I had a better speech. I was on a talk show and Robert De Niro told me not to write a speech and I was like, 'Well, I should probably listen to him,'" she said, referring to their recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"I also forgot to thank so many important people. I forgot to thank Universal and Neon and FilmNation and my incredible team so I wish I thanked them."

The 25-year-old began her acceptance speech by saying, "Wow, I really wasn't expecting this. I probably should have listened to my publicist and wrote a speech or something."

Backstage, Mikey confessed that she felt "a little disassociated" and predicted that her "surreal" win wouldn't sink in for a while.

"I love making movies and being an actress is my dream so for my film to be recognised like this, it's incredibly, incredibly special," she commented.

"I don't know if I'll ever be able to grasp the magnitude of being in a room like that until maybe a couple of weeks or a month but I mean that room is full of my idols, incredible creatives, who I admire so much."

Anora, about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, won two BAFTAs in total, including Best Casting.