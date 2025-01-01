Warwick Davis would 'never say never' to Harry Potter return

Warwick Davis would "never say never" to returning to the magical world of Harry Potter.

The British actor had recurring roles throughout the eight-film fantasy franchise, playing various characters such as Professor Filius Flitwick, Griphook and the Head Goblin of Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

After accepting the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship honour at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, Davis told reporters backstage that he's open to returning to that world with the upcoming TV series.

"I think it would be lovely to have some legacy actors in there as well to connect the series to the films. But who knows? I'd never say never. I love working," he stated.

While the cast for the upcoming TV adaptation has yet to be announced, it was recently reported that John Lithgow was in talks to play Professor Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts wizarding school.

In his backstage interview, Davis said that he "loved every minute" of working on Harry Potter and it marked a "great time" in his career.

"The Harry Potter series of films means a lot to me. It was 11 years worth of work, which is unheard of in the film industry," he added.

The Willow star also gave a shout-out to his mentor George Lucas, who he credited with supporting him as a performer and trusting him with roles from 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, in which he played an Ewok named Wicket, until the present day.

He also questioned why the Star Wars creator doesn't yet have a BAFTA Fellowship himself.

"Why isn't he on this list of fellows as well? I beat him to it, didn't I? I'll get a phone call from him later as well. 'Where was me in the speech and why haven't I got one of these? Who do I talk to?'" Davis quipped.

Previous Fellowship recipients include Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, among others.