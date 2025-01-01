Jesse Eisenberg unsuccessfully 'attempted' to work with Kieran Culkin again

Jesse Eisenberg unsuccessfully attempted to propose another collaboration with his A Real Pain co-star Kieran Culkin.

In the comedy-drama, which The Social Network star wrote and directed, he and Culkin play mismatched cousins who embark on an organised tour of Poland to honour their Jewish ancestors.

Speaking to reporters backstage after accepting the Best Original Screenplay BAFTA on Sunday, Eisenberg revealed that he floated the idea of working together again while filming the movie but the Succession star shut him down.

"I love Kieran so much," he began. "So like halfway through the shoot, we were in like a room together and I was just like, 'You're just like the most amazing actor. Is there any part you wanna play that I could write for you?' And he goes, 'Shut the f**k up, who does things like that?!' I was like, 'Oh yeah, I guess people don't really do things like that.' That was my attempt at trying to work together again."

During the ceremony, Culkin continued his awards season streak by winning Best Supporting Actor, which the Zombieland star accepted on his behalf as his co-star had to stay in New York to be with a sick family member.

Giving further insight into their dynamic, Eisenberg shared, "I'll text him today: 'I'm so proud of you, you won the BAFTA Award.' And then in three weeks' time, my phone will buzz and (it'll say,) 'Hey, I just got this, thanks.' That's the closeness with which you imagine we live."

The awards season concludes with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on 23 February and the Oscars on 2 March.