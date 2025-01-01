Sacha Baron Cohen praises Isla Fisher amid divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen has praised Isla Fisher in the midst of their divorce.

The British comedian and the Australian actress, who announced their divorce last year, have shared a sweet exchange on Instagram.

On Sunday, Isla took to the social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself posing in a pink minidress on a bed with black satin sheets to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The Borat star, 53, then took to the comments section of the post to compliment his estranged wife, writing, "Stunning photoshoot."

Isla, 49, simply replied, "Thank you (smiley face emoji)."

The former couple shocked fans when they announced in April 2024 that they were separating after 20 years together.

In a joint statement at the time, Sacha and Isla wrote, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

Sacha and the Wedding Crashers actress have three children together, Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, nine.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Isla admitted the split was the "most difficult" thing she had ever gone through.

"It's the most difficult thing that I've been through and I've learnt so much about myself in the process," she told the outlet earlier this month. "I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents."

News of the couple's split came shortly after actress Rebel Wilson accused Sacha of being a "massive a**hole" on the set of their 2016 film Grimsby, also known as The Brothers Grimsby, and allegedly asking her to perform nude scenes and a sexual act.