Patrick Schwarzenegger breaks silence over controversial White Lotus nude scene

Patrick Schwarzenegger has opened up about his experience of filming a naked scene on The White Lotus.

Fans of the smash hit HBO show were stunned when 31-year-old Schwarzenegger stripped naked for a revealing scene as the series returned for a third season on Sunday night.

The bizarre moment shows the American star's character, Saxon Ratliff, sharing a bedroom with his younger brother Lochlan, played by British actor Sam Nivola, 21.

Saxon grills his brother on his preferences relating to porn, then leaps from bed fully nude to go to their shared bathroom to masturbate - and now Schwarzenegger has explained how this eyebrow-raising moment attracted him to the role.

He told Vanity Fair on Monday, "He walks around just naked - it's like a power shift and a power dynamic between the two of them. And I remember reading that and just being like, 'What?'

"Saxon is always kind of talking about things about sex and stuff for my brother... He's setting up just these little Easter eggs of what is odd and off about this family, which is fun."

He added, "The end of the first episode, that scene was one of my favourite scenes. I just thought it was so awkward and brilliant at the same time."

Schwarzenegger and Nivola appear on-screen alongside Sarah Catherine Hook who plays their sister Piper Ratliff - while the characters' parents, Timothy and Victoria, are played by Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey.