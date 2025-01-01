Robert Pattinson boasts about baby daughter and fatherhood

Robert Pattinson has opened up about the love he has for his young daughter.

The 38-year-old Batman actor and his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, welcomed their daughter - who has not been publicly named - last March.

While the star has appeared keen to keep his family life as private as possible, he did open up about fatherhood while promoting his latest film, Mickey 17.

Pattinson proudly told Extra of his baby daughter, "I hate boasting about it, but my daughter's been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth."

He also revealed that he has become a pro at changing nappies, declaring, "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

With his daughter's first birthday due to take place next month, however, the Harry Potter star admitted he had not yet made plans to mark the day, confessing, "I didn't think about that. That is another thing I have to do."

Becoming a father has also influenced the type of acting project he would like to take on next, confirming he would appear in a kids movie, and saying, "I'm always kinda open to anything. Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I'm like, 'We'll just see what's coming.'"

Mickey 17 is due for release int he UK on Friday 18 April.