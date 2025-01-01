Harvey Weinstein sues brother for fraud

Harvey Weinstein has sued his brother, Bob Weinstein, alleging fraud and a conspiracy to push him out of the Weinstein Company.

The suit, filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, alleges that Bob Weinstein, Weinstein Company executive David Glasser and others got Harvey Weinstein to guarantee a $45 million (£36 million) loan from AI International Holdings to support the film production and distribution company.

However, the suit alleges that the money was not used to help the company, but rather that Bob Weinstein and Glasser took the money for "personal use, unauthorised bonuses, and unrelated financial dealings".

The lawsuit further claims that Bob Weinstein and Glasser engaged in negotiations with AI International to release themselves from liability, leaving Harvey Weinstein responsible for the remaining $30 million plus interest.

The Weinstein Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018, following the sexual abuse allegations brought forward against Harvey Weinstein.

He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and the funds allegedly misappropriated by Bob Weinstein and Glasser. He is also asking for full indemnification for any financial liability.

Weinstein is currently awaiting retrial of his 2020 rape conviction, which was overturned in April, and is set to include a new sexual assault charge in New York.