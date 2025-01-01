Candice Bergen's husband Marshall Rose dead at 88

Candice Bergen's husband, Marshall Rose, has died aged 88 after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

An online obituary for the New York real estate executive and philanthropist shared that he "died peacefully at home" in the early hours of 15 February, surrounded by loved ones.

"After many years of extraordinary strength and resilience, he passed from complications with Parkinson's disease," the obituary read. "He is survived by his wife Candice; his children Wendi and Andrew; his step-daughter Chloe; and his grandchildren Alexander, Clio, Ell, Milo, Arthur and Alice. He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Jean, his brother Robert, and his late wife Jill."

A funeral for Rose is set to take place on 18 February. In lieu of flowers, the obituary asked for donations to the New York Public Library, an institution that Rose "loved so dearly".

Bergen tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Rose in 2000, the same year that her film Miss Congeniality was released.

She was previously married to filmmaker Louis Malle from 1980 until his death in 1995.

Bergen has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of the title character on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. She is also known for her role as magazine editor Enid on Sex and the City and its spinoff, And Just Like That.