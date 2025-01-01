Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher refute rumours of 'nasty' divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and his estranged wife Isla Fisher have squashed reports that their divorce battle is turning nasty with a friendly exchange on social media.

The exes proved they are keeping things cordial after Cohen complimented a glamorous photo Fisher shared of herself sprawling across a bed.

"Stunning photoshoot," the Borat actor commented, to which she replied "@sachabaroncohen thank you."

The friendly exchange came after media reports alleged that the split had turned sour, with one outlet claiming "any remaining veneer of civility has gone".

Page Six reported to the contrary that the pair remain on good terms as they work out how to divide their $75 million (£59 million) fortune.

In a recent interview with The Times, the Wedding Crashers star opened up about her parents' divorce and how she hoped to model her split from Cohen on that.

"It was very harmonious," she recalled. "I don't ever remember them fighting about anything. They were very inclusive of each other. That's the dream."

Fisher and Cohen announced in a joint statement in April last year that they were splitting up after more than a decade of marriage.

The two wed in 2010, and share three children. They had been a couple since 2001.