Coyote Ugly cast to reunite for 25th anniversary

The cast of Coyote Ugly are set to reunite to celebrate the 2000 hit film's 25th anniversary.

The get-together will encompass a movie screening and a Q+A session to benefit relief efforts for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Deadline reports that the cast of the David McNally-helmed film will host the reunion event on 26 February at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, benefitting Global Empowerment Mission's California wildfire relief efforts.

The 35mm screening is described as "a rare chance to relive the magic of Coyote Ugly on the big screen, hear untold stories from the cast and support a great cause".

The event will reunite producer Jerry Bruckheimer with cast members Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko, Melanie Lynskey and LeAnn Rimes.

The event comes after Banks was one of many Angelenos to lose her home in the wildfires that caused at least 29 deaths and destroyed thousands of buildings in Los Angeles County.

Lynskey, who played Jersey girl Gloria in the film, had already teased the anniversary screening as she walked the red carpet at last week's Season 3 premiere of her hit Showtime series Yellowjackets. "We're all gonna get back on stage," she revealed.

Coyote Ugly stars Perabo as aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford, who moves from New Jersey to Manhattan to chase her dreams of music fame.