Brady Corbet reveals he has made 'zero dollars' from The Brutalist

Despite being among the favourites this awards season, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist has not netted the indie filmmaker a single dollar.

The director appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast to discuss the 10-time Oscar-nominated sweeping American immigrant epic, having just come from a string of advertising gigs in Portugal that he said was the first time that he had "made any money in years".

Corbet, who directed The Brutalist from a script penned by himself and partner Mona Fastvold, his wife and collaborator, said the two "made zero dollars on the last two films that we made".

When Maron was surprised at the statement, he reiterated: "Yes. Actually, zero. We had to just sort of live off a paycheck from three years ago."

He continued, "I've spoken to many filmmakers that have films that are nominated this year that can't pay their rent. I mean, that's a real thing."

The Brutalist is up for top categories including Best Picture, Actor, Directing and Writing, tying with Wicked for second-most nominations, just behind Netflix's Emilia Pérez.

The 215-minute tale follows Hungarian Jewish architect László Tóth, played by Adrien Brody, who emigrates to the US after surviving the Holocaust, as he looks to rebuild his life, career and marriage.