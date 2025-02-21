Elijah Wood filmed his role in The Monkey at the last minute

The 44-year-old actor has appears in the upcoming horror but now his co-star Colin O'Brien has revealed how someone else was cast up until shortly before cameras started rolling.

He told ScreenRant: "When we first were going to film that scene, they had someone else cast as the dad.

"But I think Oz heard that Elijah Wood was going to be in Vancouver for Comic-Con, and so they sent him the script because he wanted to look at it, and he wanted to be a part of it.

"Within a couple of days, they did face scans, they got the poster boards, they printed the covers for all those books

"And he was like, ridiculously good for the amount of time he had to prepare. He was hilarious."

'The Monkey' star Teo James as a set of twin brothers who find a mysterious wind-up monkey before a spate of deaths begin to tear their family apart.

Colin added that his other Theo "go in and out of character" with both of his alter-egos and mistakenly assumed that he wouldn't be able to interact with him on set.

He said: "When I first got to set, I saw him go in and out of character with both twins off and on camera. And for some reason, I came under the impression that he was like this really serious method actor that I couldn't talk to or interact with."

He added that his co-star "would purposely avoid sitting in the same room as him during lunch" but then day they just struck up a conversation out of the blue.

He added: "Then one day, randomly, he started talking to me about Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and if I was interested in the martial arts," he recalls. "I was embarrassed, I'll be honest, but I learned a lesson from that news."

'The Monkey' will be released on 21 February 2025.