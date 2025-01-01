Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'root for each other' in onscreen romances

Kristen Bell has insisted she and Dax Shepard "root for each other" whenever they film onscreen romances.

Last year, a kissing scene between the actress and Adam Brody for the Netflix show Nobody Wants This went viral, with fans raving over their chemistry.

But during an interview for E! News on Monday, Kristen revealed that the secret to her stable relationship with her husband Dax is "foundational trust".

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," she said. "I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

Kristen went on to emphasise how she and the podcast host realise strong chemistry makes for better performances in TV shows and movies.

"We root for each other," the 44-year-old smiled. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, 'Yes. Get it.' We're married, we're not dead."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kristen offered some insight into how she and Dax communicate.

"We're just human, right? So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, 'I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.' And he could say, 'Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?' We have a very open communication."

Kristen and Dax wed in 2013 and share daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10.

Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season, with episodes due to be released later this year.