Keanu Reeves 'aching' to star in Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves is "aching" to reprise his role as John Constantine in the long-awaited sequel to his 2005 film Constantine.

In the supernatural horror, The Matrix actor played the titular character, an occult detective and exorcist who can communicate with half-angels and half-demons and travel between Earth and Hell.

During a 2021 appearance on Stephen Colbert's talk show, Reeves expressed a desire to play Constantine once again and a sequel was greenlit the following year.

Celebrating the film's 20th anniversary on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, the John Wick star shared that he could not wait to reprise the role.

"Just reaffirming just how great it is to collaborate with (director) Francis (Lawrence) and (writer) Akiva (Goldsman) on it," he said. "It's just fun to be in the same room and talk Constantine. Yeah, just everyone riffing and just, you know what Akiva and Francis have come up with, and the ideas. I'm aching to play this guy."

Lawrence explained that they had tried to mount a sequel several times over the years but had "run into lots of hurdles" until Reeves appeared on Colbert.

"I think it's the combination of that (talk show appearance) and the sort of growing cult following of the original film over the years that have got people thinking like, 'Okay, we can do this,'" he shared.

"We have finally gotten to the place where we now have the permission to go down that road. And Akiva is writing, and Keanu and Akiva and I have been collaborating, and I think we have some really, really great ideas that we're super, super excited about. And I think we're pretty close on having an object that is really workable," he continued.

Reeves rubbed his hands together and crossed his fingers as the filmmaker confirmed there is a "real possibility" that the sequel will happen and added, "It's definitely in the realm of feeling worthy of being the next chapter."

The I Am Legend director declined to tease any details but hinted that there is "room for some recurring characters".

Constantine also starred Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton and Djimon Hounsou.