Guy Pearce claims he was 'targeted' by Kevin Spacey on L.A. Confidential set

Guy Pearce has claimed Kevin Spacey "targeted" him on the set of their 1997 film L.A. Confidential.

The Australian star has reflected on working with the Oscar-winning actor, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the U.S. and U.K. amid the #MeToo movement.

Speaking on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, The Brutalist actor admitted he was "scared" of Spacey while filming the movie.

Pearce began by explaining that he didn't want to label himself a victim "even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators".

He confessed that he spent the five-month shoot brushing off Spacey's behaviour and convincing himself that it was "nothing".

"I was scared of Kevin, he's quite an aggressive man, extremely charming and brilliant at what he does... he holds a room remarkably," he continued. "But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."

The Memento star then shared that he felt more comfortable working with Spacey when his co-star Simon Baker was also on set.

He recalled telling his then-wife Kate Mestitz: "The only days I feel safe is when (Baker) is on set because I'm dumped like a hot potato, and (Spacey) focuses on (Baker) because he was ten times prettier than I am."

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him in 1986, when he was 14 years old. Rapp later sued the American Beauty star, but he was found not liable.

Spacey was subsequently accused of sexual assault or harassment by a number of people, but was found not guilty of all charges.

Pearce admitted that he "broke down and sobbed" when he heard about the allegations.

"I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever," he admitted, with his voice breaking. "That was a really incredible wake-up call."

Pearce previously spoke about Spacey on an Australian talk show in 2018. He called him a "handsy man" and later clarified in a statement, "Although I wasn't sexually assaulted or molested, I was made to feel uncomfortable."