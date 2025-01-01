Winnie Harlow engaged to basketball star Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow has announced she is engaged to basketball player Kyle Kuzma.

The 30-year-old model has been in a relationship with Milwaukee Bucks player Kuzma since 2020 - and now they look set to spend the rest of their lives together.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Harlow let photos do the talking as she released a string of images without any accompanying statement.

The first snap showed her affectionately kissing the NBA star on the lips - with her hand on his cheek and a huge diamond ring impossible to miss on her wedding finger.

Further images showed them looking loved up together on a private jet that had been filled with red roses.

Photos showed the pair laughing together and gazing lovingly into each others' eyes - while followers were also given an up-close look at the dazzling ring.

The final slide in the announcement set showed Harlow and Kuzma being surprised by loved ones at a luxury mansion - with their friends shouting "Congratulations" at them while the model fell to the floor in shock.

The couple have spoken to Vogue magazine about their engagement, revealing the romantic moment took place on 13 February.

Harlow admitted she was taken completely by surprise when she stepped into the private jet that had been decorated with roses, balloons and champagne - but thought her now-fiancé was just being romantic for Valentine's Day when he started reading out a poem that climaxed with him saying, "Will you be my wife?"

She said, "For a split second in my head I thought, This would be so cute if this was an engagement... But I'm also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head."