John Malkovich slams Marvel over low pay offer

John Malkovich has hit out at Marvel, claiming they didn't offer him enough for their movie projects.

The 71-year-old screen icon was long rumoured to have been attached to star in a fourth Spider-Man film directed by Sam Raimi before the film series was re-set with a new team.

He had also been rumoured as one of the actors considered to play Green Goblin in the Tobey Maguire fronted films before Willem Dafoe scooped the part.

Malkovich will this year be seen in the MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps and has now discussed his past dalliances with Marvel.

He told GQ, "The reason I didn't do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn't like the deals they made, at all."

He continued, "These films are quite gruelling to make... If you're going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me. You don't want to pay me, it's cool, but then I don't want to do it, because I'd rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else."

Having changed his tune to star in the upcoming blockbuster - directed by his Cut Bank director, Matt Shakman - Malkovich explained he found his experience to be comparable to theatre after all.

He said, "(It's) not that dissimilar to doing theatre... (because) you imagine a bunch of stuff that isn't there and do your little play."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is due for release on 25 July.