Donnie Wahlberg to star in Blue Bloods spinoff

Donnie Wahlberg is set to reprise his role as Detective Danny Teagan in a new TV cop show.

The former New Kid on the Block singer returns to the small screen in a Blue Bloods spinoff, working title Boston Blue, for the 2025-2026 broadcast season.

Boston native Wahlberg played New York Police Department detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods for 14 seasons.

The popular series, costarring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou, ended its run in December.

In the series finale, Reagan finally asked out his longtime NYPD partner, Detective Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez.

Wahlberg's character will take a position with the Boston Police Department, where he will be paired with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. No casting information on Peters has yet been disclosed by broadcaster CBS. So far, Wahlberg is the only Blue Bloods cast member to have been confirmed.

In addition to starring in Boston Blue, Wahlberg has also signed on as an executive producer of the project.

The show has been given a straight-to-series order, which bypasses the traditional pilot stage and greenlights the series for production. It is expected to arrive this autumn.