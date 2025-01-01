Kevin Spacey hits back at Guy Pearce after he admitted he was 'scared' of the actor

Kevin Spacey has hit back at Guy Pearce after he said he admitted he was "scared" of the actor when they filmed LA Confidential in 1997.

Pearce, 57, told the Awards Chatter podcast that he was wary of the Hollywood star.

"I was scared of Kevin," he admitted. "He's quite aggressive, extremely charming (and) holds a room remarkably. I was young and susceptible."

He added that he felt less worried when co-star Simon Baker (formerly Denny) was on set with him.

"He (Spacey) would focus on Denny because he's much better looking than me," he revealed.

Now Spacey has hit back at the claims, taking to social media to defend himself.

"Grow up Guy Pearce, you are not a victim," he said in a video on X.

He continued, "Guy Pearce, I've now read the comments about me and while I would prefer not to play this out on the media, you obviously have your own reasons for wanting to do exactly that. We worked together a long time ago, if I did something then that upset you, you could've reached out to me, we could have had that conversation."

He then claimed that Pearce flew to Georgia several years after filming together to hang out.

"I apologise that I didn't get the message that you don't like spending time with me," he said. "Maybe there was another reason, I don't know. That doesn't make any sense that you've just been leading me on. But here you are, on a mission, some 28 years later, after I've been through hell and back, to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy? Huh? Is that what's going on here? What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas?"

He continued, "I mean, if you want to have a conversation, I'm happy to do so, anytime, any place. We can even do it here, live on X, if you'd like. I've got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim."

Spacey was cleared of sexual assault charges in 2023. The claims were largely attached to his time as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre, where he worked from 2005 to 2013.

Last week he was hit with another sexual abuse claim. Actor Ruari Cannon is suing Spacey, alleging the star intimately touched him without consent in 2013, when he was 21 and Spacey was 53.

The latest allegations will be included in the upcoming two-part documentary, Spacey Unmasked. They have been denied by Spacey.