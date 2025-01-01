Justin Baldoni's lawyer criticises Ryan Reynolds over SNL skit

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has criticised Ryan Reynolds over his involvement in SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who are embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Baldoni, attended the event in New York on Sunday.

The pair walked the red carpet together before watching the show from the audience.

At one stage, show hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called out to Reynolds in the audience, to ask him how things were going.

"Great, why?" he responded, "What have you heard?"

Now Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has hit out at Reynolds' involvement in the skit, calling the public appearance the "latest move" from Lively's team.

"I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," Freedman said on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast. "I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."

He also defended Baldoni's recent trip to Hawaii with his wife and children.

"I wouldn't call it vacation," he said. "I don't think anybody who has been accused of heinous, arguably what are crimes is on 'vacation.' I think he is trying to gather with his family and get some semblance of peace."

In December 2024, Lively sued her It Ends With Us director and costar Baldoni, as well as his PR team and some staff at his Wayfarer Studios company, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. He denied all the claims.

In January, Baldoni sued Lively, Reynolds, their publicist and The New York Times, for defamation and extortion.