Mindy Kaling honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mindy Kaling received the 2,800th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actress-producer with the star in recognition of her work on TV shows such as The Office, The Mindy Project, Sex Lives of College Girls, and Never Have I Ever.

Addressing the crowd, Kaling thanked everyone for attending and admitted the accolade was "incredibly nice" to receive.

"This is one of the times where I'm going to force myself to be in the moment. I'm so happy; I love recognition," she joked. "I'm Hindu, and we practice cremation, which is a beautiful tradition that my ancestors have done for thousands of years, and so will I. But also, I'm obsessed with legacy. So, sometimes I get disappointed that I won't have a grave, but this? This is so much better than a grave."

Elsewhere, Kaling took a moment to acknowledge her longtime friend B.J. Novak, who is the godfather to at least two of her children.

The A Wrinkle in Time star is mother to Katherine, seven, Spencer, four, and baby Anne.

"Fun fact, my daughter calls B.J. Uncle Fofo. I have no idea why that is, but he's such an important and integral part of my family that sometimes I forget that the reason I know him is because we worked together professionally," the 45-year-old continued. "And I am as starstruck by him now, at age 29, as when I first met you at 24. I love you."

While in his own speech, Novak exclaimed Kaling would appear on the "walk of talent" if it existed.

"Mindy, as I look around and see all these people from your life who have believed in you from the beginning, I'm just sorry that none of us doubted you, because I know how much more fun that would make this for you," he teased. "But we couldn't help it. We always knew you'd be famous, but we had no idea how beautifully you'd handle the job. So, it's high time your name joins those of your heroes right here on Hollywood Boulevard. Not just names like Mary Tyler Moore and Lucille Ball, but names like H&M and Zara. I know how much all of it means to you."