Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Los Angeles mansion targeted by burglar

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's mansion in Los Angeles, California was targeted by a burglar on Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ reported that an intruder smashed a window and entered the Beverly Hills residence on 14 February.

However, a staff member arrived at the property as the burglar staged the break-in and they quickly "ran off".

Citing law enforcement sources, neither Kidman nor Urban was at home at the time of the burglary.

Representatives for the Oscar-winning actress and country singer have not commented on the news.

It remains unclear if anything was stolen.

Police officers have not yet made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Kidman was last seen in L.A. when she attended the Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica on 7 February.

The couple purchased the mansion for $4.7 million (£3.7 million) back in 2008.

According to Architectural Digest, Kidman and Urban also own a number of other properties around the world, including an apartment in Manhattan, a compound in Tennessee, and a farm in Australia.