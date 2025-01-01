Sutton Foster to play Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter musical

Sutton Foster is to play Loretta Lynn in the upcoming Coal Miner's Daughter musical.

On Tuesday, producers announced that the Tony Award-winning actress will portray the country music icon in the project, which will be inspired by her signature 1970 song, Coal Miner's Daughter.

Directed by Sam Gold and with music from Jeanine Tesori, the show will also draw upon the 1976 biography by George Vecsey and the 1980 film about the singer-songwriter's life starring Sissy Spacek.

The story will chronicle Lynn's humble beginnings in rural Kentucky and explore her groundbreaking role in country music.

"The stage adaptation will include songs from Loretta's career and share stories from Loretta's life beyond the film's ending," the producers confirmed in a press release.

Lynn died at the age of 90 in 2022.

However, members of her family have given their seal of approval to the musical.

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream," they said. "As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta. Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team's commitment to her legacy."

Foster has not yet commented on the gig.

Most recently, the 49-year-old starred in a revival of Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway and appeared opposite now-partner Hugh Jackman in a production of The Music Man back in 2021.