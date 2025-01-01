Dave Bautista keen to be involved in future superhero movies after Guardians of Galaxy 3

Dave Bautista doesn't want to be discounted from future superhero roles after concluding his run as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

While the former wrestler has no interest in playing Drax the Destroyer again, he is open to portraying somebody new in the superhero realm and has reached out to directors such as James Gunn and the Russo brothers to make that clear.

"I do wanna be in that world, I'm a fan of that world, I'm a fan of comic books and that whole universe," Bautista said to Comicbook.com. "Marvel, DC, I just wanna be in it. I made that known to James, I made that known to the Russo brothers. Personally, I talked to them, all of them, and told them, 'Don't count me out. If there's a character that I'd be right for and that you want me for, man, I'd be totally open-minded to it.'"

Bautista made his Marvel debut with the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. He reprised the role of Drax for the next two Guardians films and a holiday special, plus Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ahead of the third film's release in 2023, Bautista made it known that it was his final outing as the "silly" Drax as he wanted to pursue more dramatic roles. Today, he still remains firm with this position.

"Drax is completely closed to me. Unless (Guardians director) James Gunn called me and asked if I would do something as Drax again, I just wouldn't be interested. If James called me, which obviously is not gonna happen," he explained, alluding to Gunn's new position as the head of DC Studios. "It's just the Drax character ran its course."

Back in 2021, Bautista voiced his frustrations with the character, telling Collider that Marvel "dropped the ball" with Drax by making him into a one-dimensional comedic role.