Blake Lively claims Justin Baldoni made other women 'uncomfortable' on set in amended lawsuit

Blake Lively has claimed that her director and co-star Justin Baldoni made other women feel "discomfort" on the set of It Ends with Us.

In her updated sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit on Tuesday, the former Gossip Girl star claimed there were other women who could corroborate her claims against Baldoni.

Her lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb told Deadline and People that the amended complaint "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims" and includes "previously undisclosed communications involving Ms. Lively, representatives of Sony and Wayfarer, and numerous other witnesses".

The complaint reads, "More importantly, the Defendants' false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth that Ms. Lively was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the Film in 2024.

"The experiences of Ms. Lively and others were documented at the time they occurred starting in May of 2023. Importantly, and contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time. He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior."

Lively's spokesperson alleged to People that the court documents show that "other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward, and their concern about the current public vitriol".

The witnesses, who were not named in the amended filing, have agreed to testify when the case goes to trial in March 2026 and produce necessary documents during the discovery process.

In addition to the sexual harassment and retaliation actions, Lively's lawyers added a new claim for defamation over "the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint".

The complaint also added two new defendants, crisis PR firm Street Relations and its founder Jed Wallace. Wallace has already denied being part of a smear campaign against Lively and sued her for defamation earlier this month.

Baldoni is also countersuing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, among others, for defamation and extortion.