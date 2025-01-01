Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn and Ben Stiller among 2025 Oscars presenters

Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn and Ben Stiller are among the presenters for the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Another round of presenters for the upcoming 97th annual Academy Awards was announced on Wednesday.

The newly revealed presenters include stars from nominated films like Emilia Pérez's Gomez and Alwyn, who appeared in The Brutalist.

Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, who starred in Nosferatu, and Gladiator II's Connie Nielsen will also present during the prestigious annual ceremony.

Meanwhile, former Oscar nominees Sterling K. Brown, Oprah Winfrey and Ana de Armas have also been tapped as presenters.

Brown was nominated for his role in American Fiction in 2024 while Winfrey was nominated for her performance in The Color Purple in 1986 and de Armas received a nod for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde in 2023.

Stiller, Nick Offerman and former Academy Award winner Goldie Hawn are also set to take to the stage and hand out an award.

Previously announced presenters include Oscar recipients Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg as well as last year's winners Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning, Amy Poehler, Bowen Yang, Scarlett Johansson, June Squibb, John Lithgow and Penélope Cruz will also present Oscars during the event.

The 97th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place on 2 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with 13 nods, closely followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each.