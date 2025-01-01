Tori Spelling makes shock OnlyFans confession

Tori Spelling has made a shock confession about subscribing to an OnlyFans channel.

The 51-year-old is becoming notorious for the confessional nature of her popular MisSpelling podcast - with a past kiss with Colin Farrell and cosmetic surgery admissions making headlines after she opened up about such incidents on the show.

Now, she has shared that she accidentally accrued hundreds of dollars in fees after subscribing to Denise Richards's OnlyFans account.

She explained, "So I went on to OnlyFans and (there are) beautiful pictures of her. I subscribed and at the time, I didn't know how it worked."

She went on to explain that she clicked an option to pay an additional $500 (£397) for extra content - with the transactions taking place when she was still married to then-husband Dean McDermott, 58.

After the spending flashed up on her expenses, her business manager got in touch, fearing the worst.

Spelling recounts, "Long story short... my business manager calls me and she goes, 'I don't know how to put this,' and I was like, 'What's happening?'

"And she's like, 'I think Dean is on OnlyFans looking at girls.' She goes, 'Yeah, I'm so sorry. I don't know what to tell you.' And I go, 'How much was spent?' And she was like, '$451.28.' And I go, 'Yeah.'"

The TV star went on to reveal she admitted to her business manager that she had spent the money herself - leaving McDermott, who she divorced last year, in the clear.