Artem Chigvintsev described how life was 'completely ruined' by arrest

Artem Chigvintsev has explained how his life was left "completely ruined" following his 2024 arrest.

The Dancing With The Stars professional, 42, was arrested last August on suspicion of assaulting then-wife Nikki Bella - a charge that was later dropped.

Divorce proceedings were ignited following the incident and a custody battle began over their young son - which ultimately ended with joint custody for the former couple.

Chigvintsev has now opened up about his experience, telling the Glamorous Grind podcast, "From every angle, it ruined my life completely.

"The worst part about all of this, because (the) DA dropped the case, clearly stating that there was nothing that they could possibly have charged me on."

While charges were dropped against the dancer, he feels damage was done to his public image regardless.

He told the podcast, "There is nothing you can say or try to justify yourself and change their minds. When (a) person (has) a mugshot, you're guilty immediately.

"There is not even a question of, like, what happened... It's weird because in this country I thought... you're innocent until proven guilty. That was not the case whatsoever."

The TV star went on to explain that he has since found "closure" over his divorce, saying, "I didn't stop loving (the) person that day and I just moved on. It wasn't my decision to get divorced.

"I was, until the last moment, (suggesting) maybe we should do therapy. Maybe we need to try to figure something out.

"My ideal scenario is, like, keeping the family together, united. It was a huge closure of seven years. I will never forget this moment when Matteo loved (the) three of us being together."

He added, "Having (the) thought of, this is never gonna be that ever again. You need to move on. I think that closure was huge, because I remember flying from the airport and I was like, 'Wow, this is just like' ... It was sad, but it also was, I guess, relief because it was done."