Olivia Munn reveals studio offered seven-figure sum for her silence

Olivia Munn has revealed she once turned down an offer worth millions of dollars from a studio to sign an NDA.

The offer allegedly came after she endured a "traumatic" incident on a movie set.

Talking on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast, Munn did not name the movie, but talked more about the incident in broad terms.

"I had to file complaints with the studio, and it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money," Munn said.

"Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it, but it came along with an NDA. I said I'm not signing an NDA, and they said I have to."

"I just felt it was so wrong," she continued, explaining that she was afraid the studio behind the movie "would leak it out" in "an effort to diminish my voice".

After meeting with lawyers, she walked out of the studio meeting without signing the document.

"I remember feeling so proud of myself," Munn shared. "I did not think about negotiating. I did not think about anything besides how disrespectful that was."

Munn is set to star in the upcoming TV drama Your Friends and Neighbours alongside Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet and Hoon Lee.