Hollywood hairstylist Graham Nation dies after collapsing at gym

Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation has died. He was 39.

According to the LA County Department of Medical Examiner, the dad of one died at a gym in Los Angeles on Friday 14 Feb. The case is pending additional investigation.

Graham was represented by The Wall Group.

"Graham was a one-of-a-kind soul who impacted every single person he met," the agency shared in a statement reported by Behind The Chair.

"We are honoured to have been part of his journey and to have helped him share his artistry with the world. Our hearts are broken and we will miss him dearly."

Days before his death, Nation revealed that he styled Catherine O'Hara's hair for her Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad.

"My first ever Super Bowl commercial!" he shared in an Instagram post. "What an absolute blast to work on. Thank you Cathrine O'Hara for having me be a part of this epic commercial."

Nation worked with a roster of celebrity clients including Demi Moore, Jared Leto, Simone Ashley and Venus Williams. He also served as an educator and ambassador for various brandsm and his work has been featured in publications including British Vogue, W, Elle, Marie Claire, InStyle and Wonderland.

On 10 August last year, Nation and his partner Tonya Brewer announced that they had welcomed their first child, son Romeo West.