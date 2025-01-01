Kim Kardashian and Kanye West maintain 'good vibes' around their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West always try to maintain "good vibes" around their four children.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star and controversial rapper were filmed reuniting backstage while their daughter North, 11, prepared to appear in a Lion King concert held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in May 2024.

In a confessional, Kim indicated she was pleased her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2022, was at the event.

"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal," she said.

Kim went on to share how Kanye even asked the producers to "change the graphics" for North's appearance - and she urged them to take his notes seriously.

"Of course, of course. And I just look at (the producers) and I'm like, 'It will be a better production,'" the 44-year-old recalled, before insisting that she and Kanye always put on a united front for their family. "Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so, anytime we're here supporting our child, it's always good vibes."

Kim and Kanye are also parents to sons Saint, nine, and Psalm, five, and daughter Chicago, seven.

Prior to performing I Just Can't Wait to Be King for the crowd, North was seen holding her parents' hands and participating in a prayer circle.

And after the show, Kanye told his eldest daughter that she did "so good", while North confessed she was "praying every second" that she would nail the gig.

"It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all," Kim smiled.

Last November, the SKIMS founder revealed that she is "basically" raising her children as a solo parent.

"Feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us," she said on the What in the Winkler? podcast. "But sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up - it's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.' And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself."