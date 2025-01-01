Daniel Craig ‘exits Luca Guadagnino’s DC superhero movie Sgt. Rock’

Daniel Craig has reportedly exited Luca Guadagnino’s DC flick ‘Sgt. Rock’.

The 56-year-old actor - who first worked with the filmmaker, 53, on the romantic drama Queer’ - was set to star as the titular Sgt. Franklin ‘Frank’ Rock in the World War II-themed superhero film, but Deadline has now claimed Craig has parted ways with the project.

While the former James Bond actor is reportedly no longer attached to ‘Sgt. Rock’, no reason for his exit was given by the outlet.

Following Craig’s departure, other actors have reportedly been approached about playing the tough East Company leader, including the likes of ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White.

‘Sgt. Rock’ will see Guadagnino reunite with his ‘Challengers’ and ‘Queer’ screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who is slated to pen the story for the DC movie.

With the flick aiming to begin principal photography in the UK this summer, ‘Sgt. Rock’ is expected to be Guadagnino’s next movie, with the filmmaker also set to helm an ‘American Psycho’ reboot starring Austin Butler for Lionsgate.

Craig last worked with Guadagnino in the director’s 2024 gay romance picture ‘Queer’, in which he played outcast American expat Lee in 1950s Mexico City who falls in love with the much younger US Navy serviceman Eugene (Drew Starkey).

Reflecting on the movie, the actor admitted he "would have been terrified" to make something like ‘Queer’ during his time portraying James Bond.

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper, Craig said: "I wouldn’t have done [‘Queer’ 10 years ago]. I was so wrapped up in Bond and what that was, I would have been terrified of doing something like this.

"Especially early on with Bond, I was like, ‘This is enough. Stay in my lane'."

In an effort to prepare for the film - an adaptation of author William S. Burroughs’ 1985 book ‘Queer’ - the ‘Knives Out’ star worked with an acting coach to refine his American accent.

He explained: "I’ve been working on the voice and doing all these things, but still, you’re just f****** scared.

"I was shaking, literally shaking. Luca came up to me and it was like he snapped his fingers. He said, ‘Just loosen it'."

As well as his vocals, Craig had to prepare for sex scenes with his co-star Starkey, and the 31-year-old actor praised the ‘Skyfall’ star for being "shameless in what he’s presenting" on screen.

Starkey said: "He finds little intricacies of humanity that we all experience but are maybe too embarrassed to show, and he will wear it on his sleeve."

Craig also revealed he danced with his co-star to prepare for their sex scenes.

Speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference, the ‘Casino Royale’ actor said: "Dancing with someone is a great icebreaker.

"We all know there's nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set – there's a room full of people watching you – so we just wanted to make it as touching, real and natural as we possibly could."