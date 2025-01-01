Will Smith wants Zendaya to star in Hancock sequel

Will Smith wants to approach Zendaya about starring in a sequel to his 2008 movie Hancock.

During an appearance on Canadian gamer xQc's Twitch livestream, the Men in Black star revealed he's developing a follow-up to his 2008 superhero movie and wants the Dune and Challengers actress to be involved.

"There's a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea," he said during the stream. "We haven't even talked about it so I'm gonna give you one little piece - Zendaya will be being approached for Hancock 2, for a role in Hancock 2."

In the original, Smith played the titular character John Hancock, an alcoholic and amnesiac superhuman who has the powers of flight and super-strength. After he rescues his ex-wife's new husband, they offer to help Hancock improve his public image and remember his past.

Rumours of a sequel swirled shortly after its success at the box office, but nothing came to pass. As recently as 2020, Smith's co-star Charlize Theron said talks had died down but she would do a sequel "in a heartbeat" if given the chance.

Smith did not divulge any further details, such as who would return for the follow-up or when it would film. However, if Zendaya does get involved with the project, they will have to wait for her to shoot the third season of Euphoria, which is currently in production, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Elsewhere on the livestream, the Independence Day actor confirmed that he was still working on a sequel to his 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, in which he is set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan.

"Me and Michael B. Jordan sat down for about a week, just went through character stuff," he revealed. "That's a real thing. I'd love to work with that dude. He really gets it."

The sequel, which will ignore the original's theatrical ending, was officially announced in 2022.