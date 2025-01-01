Daniel Craig exits Luca Guadagnino's DC war movie Sgt. Rock

Daniel Craig is no longer attached to star in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming DC war movie Sgt. Rock.

The former James Bond actor was rumoured to be reuniting with his Queer director back in November, however, it has now been revealed that he's no longer in line to play the title role in the DC Comics adaptation.

Sources with knowledge of the project told Variety that the British actor was never formally committed to making the feature.

Sgt. Rock, one of the most iconic war comic book heroes, debuted in 1959. The comics follow the U.S. Army officer as he leads his fictional Easy Company unit through World War II.

As he isn't a classical superhero, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran were reportedly hoping to make the film a straightforward war movie. They are said to be already looking for another actor to play the title character.

There have been numerous attempts to make a Sgt. Rock film since the 1980s, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis attached to play the lead at different stages, however, none of the projects came to fruition.

While Guadagnino has many films in the works, Sgt. Rock is reportedly being eyed as his next movie. The script has been written by Justin Kuritzkes, who wrote the screenplays for his recent films Queer and Challengers.

The prolific filmmaker has already shot his next movie, After the Hunt, and is attached to direct a new adaptation of American Psycho starring Austin Butler and a romance drama with Josh O'Connor.

As for Craig, he will next be seen playing detective Benoit Blanc for the third time in the next Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man. He is also set to star opposite Charlize Theron in Justin Lin's action movie Two for the Money.