Harry Styles 'devastated' by Chloe Fineman's impression

Harry Styles was "devastated" by Chloe Fineman's impression of him.

The Saturday Night Live star, who is well known for her hilarious impersonations, has revealed she once did an impression of the British pop star and it didn't go down well.

During a red carpet appearance at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Chloe told presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg that she impersonated Harry when he hosted SNL in 2019.

"Harry Styles is really bad," she admitted of her impersonation skills. "I did it and he was like at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was."

Despite the incident, the One Direction alum has returned to the show as a musical guest several times since his hosting gig.

Chloe has done a number of notable impressions in the past, including A-list stars Britney Spears, Jennifer Coolidge, Drew Barrymore and, more recently, Timothée Chalamet.

In a previous interview, the comedy star explained why she decided not to impersonate Timothée when he served as the host and musical guest in late January.

"I've been saying, I feel like I've done it twice already this year without him," the 36-year-old said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I think that now we know each other, it's sort of embarrassing," she continued. "I feel like this weird older woman, being like, 'Hey little boy, can I put your sweatpants on?' 'Cause I've worn his - sometimes I'll wear his real clothes doing it, which was really fun."