Longtime James Bond producers hand control to Amazon

Longtime James Bond producers have handed control of the franchise to Amazon.

On Thursday, it was announced that long-standing 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are stepping down.

As part of a new deal, Amazon MGM Studios will assume creative control of the iconic franchise, while Broccoli and Wilson will remain co-owners.

In a statement, Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said, "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment."

He continued, "We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide."

The Bond films were launched by Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli in 1962, with Sean Connery taking on the role of 007 in the franchise's first film, Dr. No. Cubby's daughter and stepson later took over.

The deal comes four years after Daniel Craig played the British spy for the last time in 2021's No Time To Die. Amazon will now decide which actor will take over the role.

In his own statement, Wilson explained that he was stepping down from the position to focus on other projects.

"With my 007 career spanning nearly sixty incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects," he stated. "Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Meanwhile, Broccoli added that she has dedicated her life to "building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me" and is now ready to pursue other ventures.