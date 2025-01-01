Angela Bassett gets candid over 2023 Oscars loss

Angela Bassett has candidly addressed her disappointment over failing to win an Oscar in 2023.

The 66-year-old screen icon was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her commanding role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - and was a favourite to win.

However, on the night of the awards, she lost the gong to Jamie Lee Curtis who played Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Cameras captured Bassett's reaction, sending social media into a spin as fans questioned her apparently frosty response.

Confronting the reaction to her appearance, the star told Town & Country on Thursday, "I found it interesting... Interesting that I wouldn't be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving."

Explaining that she genuinely felt she deserved the award, she went on, "I love applauding people. But in that moment... No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn't think that was a gift. I thought it was a given."

The actress was first nominated for an Oscar in 1994 when she landed a Best Actress nod for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It - but she lost that award to Holly Hunter who played Ada McGrath in The Piano.

She was finally granted an award last year when she scooped the 2024 Academy Honorary Award, for which she said in her acceptance speech, "I have considered acting my calling and not just my career ... to be recognised in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful, and I am beyond grateful."