Eric Mabius arrested for battery

Eric Mabius has been arrested in Florida for battery and resisting arrest.

The 53-year-old actor is best known for playing Daniel Meade in the iconic comedy series Ugly Betty - which aired from 2006 until 2010.

On Thursday, reports emerged that the star had been placed under arrest and he is facing two misdemeanour charges, battery and resisting an officer without violence.

TMZ shared the actor's mugshot - with the photograph, released by Nassau County Jail and Detention Center, showing the star looking dishevelled.

His snap showed him wearing a stripy orange top while there appeared to be a cut above his right eye - and it was reported he was booked at 6am, local time.

Mabius starred alongside America Ferrera in the smash comedy Ugly Betty across all four seasons and 85 episodes.

Reflecting on his time on the show last year, he told Us Weekly, "I had so much fun working with everyone. I don't have a bad word to say about any single one of them."

He went on to explain he regretted not being able to see his former co-stars as often as he wanted, but added he keeps "Tabs on their careers as they evolve."

The Golden Globe Award-winning show also starred Australian actor Alan Dale, British actress Ashley Jensen, and music superstar Vanessa Williams.