Dan Stevens shares his 'terrifying' experience with Grindr

Dan Stevens has revealed he once had a "terrifying" experience with Grindr.

The 42-year-old Downton Abbey star will soon be seen on screens in a biographical drama film about the founder of the dating app Bumble - with the film tentatively titled Swiped.

Stevens himself has been married to singer Susie Hariet since 2009 and together they are proud parents to three children - and the pair settled down long before dating apps became the norm.

Asked by Variety if he had ever swiped on Bumble, which was founded in 2014, or Tinder, which was founded two years prior, the British star said, "No, that sort of came along after my time, I think.

"It's a brave new world out there. I know some people who are very actively into it, shall we say. That in itself is a very interesting sort of phenomenon. A friend of mine calls it Candy Crush for Humans."

He did, however, go on to reveal he had once been given an eye opening look at the world of gay dating via Grindr.

Asked if he set up any fake dating accounts as part of his character research, he said, "I should have done that. That could have been really fun. But then it might have caused all sorts of problems."

He went on, "I've had friends who've shown me apps. I remember a friend who showed me the early days of Grindr.

"We were on Broadway and just to show me what sort of the radar was - we were in the basement of a Broadway theatre - he showed me, and he was like, 'Well, this guy is 750 feet away.'

"I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And it was just like all these little dots of all these horny gay men sort of circling us. So I was like, 'Oh my God, this is terrifying.'"

He added, "They might be horny. We don't know."