Neighbours TV show axed - again

Neighbours has been axed again, two years after the show was revived by Amazon.

The Australian soap - which is watched around the world - will stop production this summer with the final episode being aired at the end of the year.

According to The Sun, the soap's fate has been sealed just two years after Amazon brought the show back to life, after being previously axed by Channel 5 after almost four decades.

Amazon announced at the end of 2022 that it was bringing the iconic program back in a multi-year deal.

But The Sun reports that the streaming giant has now admitted their venture into soaps had not gained the level of success it had hoped, and funding will be pulled as a result.

Following its revival, the soap was nominated for two Emmy Awards last year.

The nominations - for Best Daytime Drama Series and Best Guest Performance for Guy Pearce - were a first for the award-winning show.

Neighbours was first shown on BBC1 in 1986, a year after its Australian debut.

Nearly 20 million UK viewers tuned in two years later to see Scott, played by Jason Donovan, and Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue, get married.