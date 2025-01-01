Leighton Meester joins cast of Nobody Wants This

Leighton Meester and Miles Fowler are joining the cast of Nobody Wants This when the show returns for Season 2 on Netflix.

Deadline reports that the Gossip Girl alum will play Abby, described as the "middle school nemesis" of lead character Joanne, played by Kristen Bell.

Meester will also share credits with her real-life husband, Adam Brody, who stars as the unconventional rabbi, Noah Roklov.

Fowler is set to guest star as Noah's basketball teammate, who gets set up with Joanne's sister Morgan, played by Justine Lupe.

The hit rom-com Nobody Wants This follows the story of Joanne, an agnostic podcast host and a rabbi on the rebound who realise there is something between them but face a barrage of obstacles to their potential romance.

Meester, who is best known to TV viewers as Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf, has more recently made guest appearances on The Buccaneers and Good Cop/Bad Cop, and had recurring roles in How I Met Your Father and The Orville.

Fowler has credits in shows including The Resident and Women of the Movement, and the movie Bottoms alongside Ayo Edebiri.

Nobody Wants This premiered in September 2024 and quickly topped Netflix's list of the most-watched shows.