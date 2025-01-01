Mindy Kaling declares Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'down-to-earth'

Mindy Kaling has declared Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "down-to-earth" and "very generous".

The former The Office star appeared in an episode of Meghan's upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

"I think a misconception about Meghan is that she's in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness," Mindy, 45, told Time Magazine.

"She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier."

The comedy writer and actor explained she was enticed into appearing on the show, shot at Meghan's mansion in Montecito, California, while on a work break.

"I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends. Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me?" Mindy recalled. "I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip."

She added she did not leave the shoot empty-handed.

"I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce," Mindy said. "She's a very generous woman who knew I needed a break."